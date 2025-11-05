PVUNL declares commercial operation of 800 MW capacity unit 1 in Ramgarh

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Nov 5 (PTI) Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL), a subsidiary of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), on Wednesday declared commercial operation of 800 MW capacity unit-1, an official said.

The PVUNL termed it a significant achievement, saying it will contribute to national energy security.

"This significant achievement marks a major milestone in PVUNL's commitment to enhancing the Jharkhand state power infrastructure and contributing to national energy security," PVUNL said in a statement.

PVUNL Chief Executive Officer (CEO), A K Sehgal, said, "The plant is equipped with the latest and new technology for suitable operations, including ultra-supercritical parameters for high efficiency, air-cooled condenser for very minimal water consumption and a fully dry ash system ensuring complete and productive ash utilisation. The unit-1 has undergone rigorous testing and stabilisation, demonstrating its reliability and efficiency." The persistence hard work and dedication of the entire PVUNL team were instrumental in achieving this critical milestone. PVUNL remains committed to operate the unit at peak performance with safe and sustainable manner ensuring a stable and secure power supply, the official said.

PVUNL, incorporated in October 2015 as a subsidiary of NTPC, took over the assets of the Patratu Thermal Power Station (PTPS) from the Jharkhand government, paving the way for the installation of a 4000 MW supercritical thermal power plant at Patratu in the Ramgarh district in two phases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone online on May 25, 2018, an official said.

As per the MoU signed between PVUNL and Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL), the state will receive 85 per cent of the power produced by PVUNL. PTI COR SAN SAN RG