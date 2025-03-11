PVUNL synchronises first 800 MV unit successfully

Ramgarh, Mar 11 (PTI) Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL) on Tuesday successfully synchronised the 800 MW first unit of the super thermal project in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a company statement said.

PVUNL is a joint venture between National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited. It is setting up 3x800 MW units in Patratu block of Ramgarh district.

PVUNL successfully synchronised the first unit of 800 MW of 3x800 unit of the Patratu Super Thermal Power Project with the grid at 9:14 am, the statement said.

R K Singh, CEO of PVUNL, hailed the effort, dedication and perseverance of PVUNL, NTPC and Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited teams in overcoming the challenges to achieve this synchronisation.

Looking ahead, PVUNL's immediate priority is to achieve the Commercial Operation Date (COD) for Unit 1 within this financial year. Additionally, the company is committed to commissioning the remaining two units of Phase-I in FY 2025-26, he added.