PW partners Karnataka minority welfare dept to help students for competitive exams

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Edtech unicorn Physics Wallah has partnered with the Department of Minority Welfare of the Karnataka government to assist 4,300 science students prepare for competitive exams, the company said on Wednesday.

Under the collaboration, Physics Wallah (PW) will conduct online classes in 84 schools across the state equipped with smart classroom facilities and customised batches, supported by government teachers for doubt-solving and in-class assistance.

"PW is proud to announce its partnership with the Department of Minority Welfare of the Karnataka government. This partnership aims to empower 4,300 science stream students in 11th and 12th grades with high-quality education and competitive exam preparation for JEE, NEET, and K-CET," the edtech firm said in a statement.

Additionally, eight residential offline centres will have PW teachers, providing dedicated training sessions to students from Mysore, Gulbarga, Belgaum, Koppal, Raichur, and Dharwad.

"The initiative aligns with the Karnataka government's commitment to provide two-year intensive training for students in pre-university residential colleges for minorities, focusing on key entrance examinations such as NEET, JEE, and K-CET.

"Physics Wallah's role in this partnership involves providing comprehensive training across various centres," the statement said.

The schedule includes a mix of online and offline training sessions, ensuring accessibility and quality education for all students.

"This partnership is a unique opportunity for us to empower these 4,300 students. We are grateful to the Karnataka government for entrusting us with this responsibility," PW CEO and Founder Alakh Pandey said.