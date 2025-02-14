PwC in India announces key new leadership appointments

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) PwC in India on Friday announced new key leadership appointments, including portfolio realignments, which will come into effect from April 1, 2025.

The leadership changes were made by Chairperson Sanjeev Krishan, who was recently re-elected for a second term.

Some key appointments include Vivek Prasad, who will take over as the firm's Chief Commercial Officer and Arnab Basu will be the firm's new Chief Industries Officer, moving on from his previous role as the Advisory leader.

Manpreet Singh Ahuja moved on from his role as Chief Digital Officer to become the firm's Leader for Clients and Alliances, PwC in India said in a statement.

Dinesh Arora will take over as the new leader for the Advisory practice, moving on from his role as the Deals leader of the firm. Arora will be supported by Dheeraj Gangrade, as the Deputy Advisory Leader, a role created to bring focus to the next line of leaders for the firm.

Sudipta Ghosh, who has earlier led the firm's Data and Analytics Practice, will move into the newly constituted role of the Chief Delivery Officer to bring about greater delivery efficiency and develop new ways of working in the firm.

The firm also announced the formation of a Brand and Public Policy function, which will be headed by Ruchi Mann, who has served as the Chief Marketing Officer of the firm since July 2023.

In addition, Asha Ramanathan will continue in her role as the firm's Chief Operating Officer. Others continuing in their leadership roles will be Shirin Sehgal as CPO, Sanjeev Takkar as General Counsel, Manoj Kashyap as Chief Risk Officer and Neeraj Gupta as Leader for Partner Affairs.

Sivarama Krishnan will take on the additional role as Leader of New Initiatives, responsible for incubating new business segments, in addition to being the Risk Consulting Leader.

"These appointments are pivotal and will help build convergence in enabling our clients' strategic growth journeys and our own aspirations in India," Krishnan said.