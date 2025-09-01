PwC India opens office in Nagpur, expands presence in 21 locations

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) PwC India on Monday announced the launch of its new office in Nagpur, expanding its presence to 21 locations.

The global consultancy firm has offices in Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, among others.

This expansion is a stride toward Vision 2030—PwC’s blueprint to triple in revenue and tap into the energy of 'kal ka Bharat' by building a 50,000-strong future-ready workforce over the next five years and harnessing the power and potential of enterprises throughout the country, the consultancy firm said in a release.

“Our Nagpur office marks a significant milestone in the expansion of our nationwide presence. This investment reflects our commitment to building future-ready talent hubs and driving opportunities that shape 'kal ka Bharat'—by delivering exceptional value to enterprises in the region and empowering local skilled professionals to grow their careers," said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India.

The expansion is part of PwC’s broader strategy to deepen its presence in non-metro cities such as Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, and Kochi—locations where it already has an established footprint, the release said.

"By leveraging strong local ecosystems and building scalable research and delivery centres, PwC is positioning itself for long-term growth. As part of this, the firm is actively looking to hire talent from the regions and equip them with advanced, future-ready skill sets that go beyond just technology—fostering holistic capabilities to drive innovation and impact at scale," it added.

PwC India’s Vision 2030 focuses on scaling capabilities in emerging technology, sustainability and risk services, while deepening industry expertise across priority sectors, the firm said.

It is making strategic investments in digital assets, innovation hubs and regional delivery centers to better serve clients and enable its people to work on transformative projects, it said. PTI NKD NKD ANU ANU