PwC India partners with Masters' Union to empower students with technical skills

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) PwC India on Thursday said it has entered into a year-long collaboration with new-age business school Masters' Union to equip students with technical skills in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, environmental, social, and governance (ESG), and healthcare among others.

Advertisment

The alliance aims to offer students with relevant exposure and requisite skills to excel in a world where these critical areas are rapidly advancing and are primed for growth in the times to come, PwC said in a statement.

"Our industry expertise alongside Masters' Union's focus on offering practical learning, can enable students with the skills and knowledge that they need for a smooth transition from campus to corporate life, and also to excel in an increasingly digital world," PwC India Chairperson Sanjeev Krishan said.

***** ixigo Trains onboards cricketer Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador * Online travel agency ixigo on Thursday said it has roped in cricketer Rohit Sharma as the brand ambassador for its trains app.

Advertisment

"We are thrilled to welcome Rohit Sharma to the ixigo family. As a true leader in cricket and a celebrated captain, Rohit personifies excellence, perseverance, and inspiration -- values that align perfectly with our brand.

"Our latest campaign captures the innovative spirit of ixigo Trains and Rohit's unmatched star power, unveiling a fresh, never-seen-before side of him. Together, we aim to inspire a strong, vibrant connection that resonates deeply with our audience," ixigo Trains CEO Dinesh Kumar Kotha said in a statement. PTI SM TRB