PwC India plans to create 20,000 additional jobs over next five years

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) PwC India on Tuesday said it plans to increase its workforce to 50,000 people over the next five years by creating 20,000 additional jobs.

Announcing its Vision 2030, PwC India said it is targeting a threefold revenue growth over the next five years, backed by a commitment to invest over 5 per cent of revenues annually in technology, innovation, and capability building.

The firm will deepen its focus on key business areas such as digital transformation, sustainability, risk and regulatory, cloud, and cybersecurity, aimed at helping clients stay ahead of disruption, the consultancy major said in a release.

"PwC views the next five years as a pivotal period for India to lead, shape, and build its future towards becoming Kal Ka Bharat. The 2030 vision is aligned with this national ambition and is a strategic roadmap to support India's growth — and to grow with India, for India," it said.

PwC India aims to achieve its ambition through increased investments in technology, AI-led delivery, new market opportunities, and expansion to a 50,000-strong workforce.

The firm said it is reimagining how it attracts, nurtures, and develops talent, with plans to create 20,000 additional jobs over the next five years.

"As our clients transform, so must we — and that begins with our people,” said Sanjeev. “We’re focused on building a future-ready workforce by expanding access to learning, prioritising women in leadership, and creating inclusive growth journeys that allow our people to thrive — from the campus to the boardroom”, said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India.

The release further said PwC India will continue to make significant investments in learning, dedicating 1 per cent of revenues towards upskilling people and partners.

At the same time, the firm is expanding its footprint into Tier 2 and 3 cities and hiring for sectoral and digital capabilities, supporting a decentralised growth model that fosters regional economic development and aligns with the government’s vision of building self-sufficient local economies and boosting job creation beyond metros.

PwC’s growth strategy is anchored in six “Go Long” sectors: financial services, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, auto, technology, media and telecom.

These represent the biggest opportunities for transformational impact, PwC India said, adding it will also focus on identified horizon sectors that are rapidly emerging, aiming to establish an early and strategic presence.