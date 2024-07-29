PwC India teams up with Microsoft India to boost cybersecurity with Copilot

New Delhi: PwC India has announced a partnership with Microsoft India to spruce up incident response and recovery capabilities.

According to a release, the alliance brings together PwC India's incident management capabilities and Microsoft's advanced technology to protect enterprises effectively, at a time when organisations face increasingly-sophisticated cyber threats.

"With the use of Microsoft Copilot (generative artificial intelligence chatbot) for security -- a generative AI-powered security solution, enterprises can leverage Microsoft’s large-scale data and threat intelligence security graph with PwC’s secure system rebuilding and broader incident management capabilities," the release said.

Moreover, faster removal of threat actors can be achieved with Microsoft Incident Response swiftly, identifying and evicting bad actors, while PwC India focuses on rebuilding mission-critical systems securely, it added.