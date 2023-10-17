PwC India, Workiva announce partnership

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) PwC India has announced a partnership with Workiva, a leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting, to meet increasing demands in India for accurate and transparent disclosures and governance, risk and compliance (GRC).

Combining PwC India’s subject matter knowledge and experience in reporting as well as GRC with Workiva’s fit-for-purpose solution, can help Indian enterprises enhance stakeholder confidence, PwC India announced on Tuesday.

“Workiva’s technology solutions will complement our full range of integrated control, compliance and certification capabilities across all sectors," said Sivarama Krishnan, Partner & Leader - Risk Consulting, PwC India.

"Technology can help financial reporting, ESG and GRC teams work together more efficiently to produce assured integrated reports on the timelines that stakeholders are demanding. Rather than choosing software that addresses only financial reporting, ESG or GRC, Workiva is a platform that all three teams can use," said Erik Saito, SVP & General Manager, EMEA & APAC of Workiva.

PwC is a network of firms in 152 countries with over 327,000 people providing assurance, advisory and tax services.