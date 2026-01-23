PwC launches AI framework to unlock USD 550 bn in five sectors

Davos, Jan 23 (PTI) PwC India on Friday unveiled an AI framework here to unlock USD 550 billion by 2035 in five key sectors of agriculture, education, energy, healthcare and manufacturing.

Launching the report, AI Edge for Viksit Bharat, at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here, PwC said India is positioned as a potential global benchmark for how emerging economies can deploy artificial intelligence in a manner that is both transformative and equitable.

"Al is more than a technological leap; it's a nation-building force. It gives us the power to reimagine growth not just in GDP terms, but through a people-first lens," PwC India Chairperson Sanjeev Krishan said.

"By investing in infrastructure, talent, and governance, we can ensure that innovation and equitable development move hand in hand. This is how we shape a Viksit Bharat that leads the world," he added.

PwC said its economic modelling shows that AI can be a driver of sectoral growth, from boosting crop productivity and reducing agri-waste to improving school governance, cutting power theft, accelerating disease detection, and enhancing manufacturing quality.

Unveiling the report, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "AI is revolutionising all spheres of life, and we are embedding it in governance to democratise its impact. We have done well in creating a strong digital infrastructure, and we are now in a position to leverage data to drive deeper digitisation." Commenting on the broader implications of AI adoption, Bajaj Finserv Managing Director Sanjiv Bajaj said, "Transformative technologies like AI bring both disruption and opportunity. AI promises significant productivity gains and improved outcomes, but with this power comes greater responsibility.

"While we forgive human mistakes, we must hold AI to a higher standard. By reducing bureaucracy through AI, we can free public servants to focus on more impactful work, advancing the inclusive growth vision of AI Edge for Viksit Bharat," he said.

Sector-wise, PwC said, AI can contribute 14 per cent growth to agriculture, 28.5 per cent to education, 40.5 per cent to energy utilities, 33.8 per cent to healthcare and 19.2 per cent to manufacturing. PTI BJ HVA