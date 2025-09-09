PwC launches gen AI 'colleague' for tax functions

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) PwC India on Tuesday introduced a generative artificial intelligence platform to help clients with tax and regulatory functions.

Billed as 'GenAI colleague' for tax function, the platform christened 'Navigate Tax Hub' leverages advanced AI, PwC's tax expertise, and secure document integration to drive efficiency, accuracy, and value for tax teams, according to a statement.

It is aimed at driving efficiencies in the tax function and also helps the tax teams become much more effective and value-adding to the organisation, it said.

"We see technology not just as an enabler, but as a catalyst for reinvention. Navigate Tax Hub exemplifies this shift," the firm's chairperson Sanjeev Krishan said.

The platform delivers most of the routine requirements of tax professionals, such as deep research and analysis of complex tax matters, drafting common tax documents like legal submissions, tax position papers, planning and analysing business transactions/contracts, it said. PTI AA BAL BAL