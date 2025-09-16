PWD minister directs officials to timely execute highway projects of national importance

Shimla, Sep 16 (PTI) Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday directed officials to ensure the timely execution of ongoing and upcoming highway projects of national importance, including land acquisition, forest clearance and environmental concerns issues.

Chairing the first meeting of the Special Task Force Committee constituted to resolve priority issues related to infrastructure projects of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) in the state, he directed officers to take necessary measures to address the genuine grievances of the local people.

He also issued instructions to all the concerned departments to work in close coordination with NHAI and MoRTH authorities and to expeditiously resolve the pending issues. The minister assured full support of the state government in the timely execution of these projects, a statement issued here said.

Dredging of the Beas River, utility shifting, and dumping sites were also discussed in detail. The deliberations emphasised inter-departmental coordination to overcome these challenges in a time-bound manner to minimise loss during disasters.

Singh also appreciated the efforts of NHAI/MoRTH for the construction of NHs and restoration of damages caused by unprecedented rainfall during the current monsoon season. PTI BPL BAL BAL