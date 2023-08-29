Pyramid Technoplast shares climb 7 pc in debut trade

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Shares of packaging company Pyramid Technoplast Ltd on Tuesday ended with a premium of 7 per cent against the issue price of Rs 166 in its market debut trade.

The stock began the trade at Rs 185, up 11.44 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 13.25 per cent to Rs 188. Shares of the company ended at Rs 175.75 apiece, a gain of 5.87 per cent.

On the NSE, it was listed at Rs 187, registering a jump of 12.65 per cent. The stock ended at Rs 177.65 per piece, up 7 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 646.49 crore.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Pyramid Technoplast had received 18.29 times subscription last week.

The Rs 153 crore-IPO had a price range of Rs 151-166 a share.

Pyramid Technoplast is a drum manufacturing company that offers a comprehensive range of packaging solutions. The industrial packaging company is engaged in the business of manufacturing polymer-based molded products (polymer drums) mainly used by chemical, agrochemical, speciality chemical and pharmaceutical companies for their packaging requirements. PTI SUM SHW