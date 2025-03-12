Q-Commerce to employ 5-5.5 lakh people by next year: Report

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) India's Quick-Commerce sector, which is witnessing rapid expansion and is expected to reach USD 5 billion, will provide jobs to more than 5-5.5 lakh people in the next year, a report said on Wednesday.

Currently, the Q-Commerce sector employs 2.5-3 lakh outdoor delivery partners and 70,000-75,000 under-the-roof employees, which includes dark stores (clerical and other office workers) and warehouses, according to data by TeamLease Services.

Quick-Commerce refers to ultra-fast deliveries, often within 10-15 minutes.

"India's Q-Commerce sector is expanding at an unprecedented rate, with the market size projected to reach USD 5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10-15 per cent. The surge in last-mile delivery, dark store operations, and warehouse management roles are mainly due to increasing categories of products, rise in number of cities and growth in volumes. Jobs under the roof and delivery partners will increase by 50 per cent each, taking the overall jobs in the Q-Commerce sector to over 5-5.5 lakh in next 1 year," TeamLease Services Senior VP and Business Head Balasubramanian A told PTI.

He said as attrition rates remain high, businesses must prioritise workforce skilling, structured retention strategies, and AI-driven workforce management to build a sustainable talent pipeline and drive long-term growth.

The report is based on data from 19,000 of TeamLease associates from January to December 2024.

The report revealed that employment distribution data indicates that Karnataka (20 per cent), Maharashtra (19 per cent), and Telangana (13 per cent) are the primary hubs for Q-Commerce jobs, while Haryana and West Bengal, each accounting for 4 per cent of the workforce.

The sector is also characterised by a high concentration of entry-level roles, with 71 per cent of employees holding 10th or 12th-grade qualifications.

This reflects a focus on basic skill sets such as smartphone proficiency, digital literacy, and last-mile delivery expertise, said the report.

However, the industry faces a significant challenge with high attrition rates driven by intense competition and frequent job-switching, it stated.

To address this, companies are increasingly investing in workforce training, upskilling programs, and structured retention strategies to enhance efficiency and ensure long-term workforce stability, added the report. PTI SM MR