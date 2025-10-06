Qantas to resume Delhi-Melbourne direct flights from Oct 27

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Australian airline Qantas will restart direct flights connecting the national capital and Melbourne from October 27.

The carrier will operate three services per week starting October 27, 2025, through March 28, 2026, the airline said in a release on Monday.

In June this year, it had discontinued the flights on this route.

Qantas will deploy Airbus A330-200 aircraft having business and economy class seats on the route. Across the three weekly return services, this new connection will add more than 1,300 seats each week between Delhi and Melbourne, and over 30,000 seats across the peak travel period.

"We're delighted to bring back our non-stop connection between Delhi and Melbourne, just in time for the busy travel season. Flying direct significantly reduces travel time to Australia, and these new flights are perfectly suited for Indian fans attending cricket events in Melbourne, including the T20 series in late-October, the Ashes and Big Bash League later in the year," Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace said.

The airline has also opened new offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to service Indian customers. PTI RAM DR DR