QCI approves National Test House Ghaziabad as certification body for drones

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Quality Council of India (QCI) has given provisional approval to National Test House (NTH), Ghaziabad, as a certification body for drones.

This is as part of the certification scheme for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).

This significant milestone aligns with the Government of India's push towards fostering a robust and globally competitive drone ecosystem under the Drone Rules 2021.

In line with this responsibility, a team of auditors from NTH will visit Vimaana Aerospace Technologies, Noida, from 11th to 12th September 2024 for conducting a Stage-2 (onsite) assessment.

"The purpose of this audit is to evaluate their D1 application for Krishiraj 1.0, an agricultural drone model designed to meet the specific needs of the farming sector," the statement said.

This assessment is a crucial step towards securing type certification, a mandatory requirement for drones operating in India under the Drone Rules 2021.

NTH's Ghaziabad branch is playing a vital role in ensuring that Indian-made drones adhere to the highest standards of safety, quality, and performance.

The NTH is tasked with evaluating drone models to ensure compliance with applicable national and international standards.

NTH is offering its drone certification services at a highly competitive fee of Rs 1.5 lakh for the certification process, which is the lowest in the industry.

This low-cost structure reflects NTH's commitment to supporting innovation and growth in India's drone sector.

Additionally, NTH has achieved this stage in the certification process at a faster pace than its peers in the industry, demonstrating its efficiency and expertise in drone technology certification.

NTH, a premier testing and quality assurance institution under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, has a longstanding history of supporting India's industrial growth.

Established in 1912, NTH has expanded its services across multiple sectors, providing crucial testing, calibration, and quality evaluation services for both public and private industries. PTI MJH TRB