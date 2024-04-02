QCI, Laghu Udyog Bharati collaborate on MSME Competitive Lean Scheme

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The Quality Council of India (QCI) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement to collaborate on enhancing awareness and participation in the Centre's 'MSME Competitive Lean Scheme' among member companies of Laghu Udyog Bharati.

The MoU between QCI and Laghu Udyog Bharati outlines a road map for collaborative initiatives, including awareness programmes, camps, and consultations at the state- and district-levels, to facilitate the adoption of lean principles and sustainable practices under the scheme among the members, who are micro, small and medium enterprises.

NABET CEO Varinder Kanwar said, "Our focus is on enabling MSMEs to adopt lean methodologies effectively, driving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing competitiveness through the MSME Competitive Lean Scheme." Laghu Udyog Bharati General Secretary Om Prakash Gupta said, "We will actively facilitate NABET to reach out to its members by organising various meetings and programmes." PTI RSN TRB