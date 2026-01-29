QCOs should provide calibrated transition periods, adequate testing capacity: Eco Survey

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Economic Survey on Thursday said Quality Control Orders (QCOs) should provide calibrated transition periods, adequate national testing capacity, and clear alignment with industry readiness to ensure smooth implementation.

It said that while the rationale of these orders are clear, the design and implementation should be grounded in economic practicality.

If regulations are applied without comprehensive value-chain analysis, it can trigger cascading consequences, increasing costs and erode cost competitiveness, it added.

"A forward-looking QCO framework should, therefore, incorporate a rigorous pre-notification assessment, calibrated transition periods (especially for MSMEs), adequate national testing capacity, and a clear alignment with industry readiness," it said.

Where sufficient domestic production capacity does not exist, the QCO framework should provide exemptions or alternative pathways for specialised inputs such as raw materials, intermediates, spare parts, and quantities required for R&D.

The government has introduced as many as 143 quality control orders as of December 31, 2025 which covers 723 products.

The purpose of QCO's is to ensure that products meet stipulated quality standards, while avoiding market distortions and protecting consumer requirements.

"As of 31 December 2025, a total of 143 QCOs covering 723 products have been notified by various ministries, more than tripling the coverage from 214 products in 2019," it said.

In a global environment marked by tightening technical regulations, QCOs are vital for addressing and mitigating the reputational risks associated with inadequate and inconsistent quality.

They level the playing field for firms that invest in quality while curbing the influx of substandard imports.

It said that mandatory certification, while necessary, is not cost-free and can create friction if implemented without adequate preparation and due diligence, especially given that Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) form a significant part of India's industrial base.

"Overly narrow transition periods can also lead to production delays, supply disruptions, and rising inventory costs, unintentionally burdening the firms QCOs are meant to support," it added. PTI RR RR DR DR