QMS Medical acquires 51 pc stake in Saarathi Healthcare

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) QMS Medical Allied Services on Friday said it has acquired a 51 per cent stake in Saarathi Healthcare for Rs 450 crore.

Mumbai-based QMS MAS is engaged in the marketing and distribution of a wide range of medical products.

"The acquisition of Saarathi is the natural extension of our services and another step of our expansion plan. Where QMS MAS specializes in patient screening, Saarathi specializes in disease management leading to better disease outcomes essentially enabling us to provide a comprehensive portfolio to our clients," QMS Medical Allied Services CMD Mahesh Makhija said in a statement.

This move will have a significant addition to company's revenues and profitability from the onset of the next fiscal year, he added.

Saarathi Healthcare Founder & CEO Ranjeeta Vinil said the companies will forge ahead with collective strength in products and services. PTI MSS HVA