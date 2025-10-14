QRG Investments Holdings sells nearly 4 pc stake in Awfis Space Solutions for Rs 141 cr

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) QRG Investments and Holdings on Tuesday divested nearly a 3.4 per cent stake in co-workspace solutions platform Awfis Space Solutions for Rs 141 crore through an open market transaction.

QRG Investments and Holdings is one of the promoters of Havells India.

According to the bulk deal data available on the NSE, QRG Investments and Holdings sold 24.07 lakh equity shares or 3.37 per cent stake in Awfis Space Solutions.

The transaction was valued at around Rs 140.89 crore and was executed at an average price of Rs 585.14 apiece.

After the latest transaction, QRG Investments and Holdings' shareholding in Awfis has come down to 0.75 per cent from 4.11 per cent.

Meanwhile, HSBC Mutual Fund bought 5.21 lakh shares, representing a 1.28 per cent stake in New Delhi-based Awfis Space Solutions for Rs 585 per share.

The deal value stood at Rs 53.72 crore.

Shares of Awfis Space Solutions slipped 1.87 per cent to close at Rs 575.90 apiece on the NSE. PTI HG MR