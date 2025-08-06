QSR chain Popeyes enters Mumbai, Jubilant Food launches 4 new stores in the city

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Leading QSR chain operators Jubilant Foods Ltd (JFL) has launched its US-based Fried Chicken brand Popeyes in Mumbai by opening four stores in the city.

Louisiana-style fried chicken, which entered in India in January 2022 through master franchise agreement with Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) is expanding its presence in the country.

Popeyes, which competes with rival QSR chains such as KFC among others, is expanding in the Southern city cluster as - Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR in the North.

"We are thrilled to bring Popeyes to Mumbai, a city renowned for its love for vibrant and diverse flavors. The brand has received an incredible response across India, and we are confident that Mumbaikars will embrace our signature offerings with the same enthusiasm," Jubilant Foods CEO and MD Sameer Khetarpal said.

***** *Garmin launches Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570 in India Swiss smart wearable device maker Garmin on Wednesday announced the launch of Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570 in India, its most advanced GPS running and triathlon smartwatches.

Designed to help athletes of all levels train smarter and achieve new personal bests, the latest Forerunner models feature vibrant AMOLED displays, a built-in speaker and microphone for calls and voice assistance, personalised workouts, recovery insights, and more.

The Forerunner 970 goes a step further with a built-in LED flashlight and cutting-edge performance metrics like running tolerance, running economy, and step speed loss, developed in collaboration with Garmin’s team of sports scientists and physiologists. PTI KRH KRH MR MR