Quadrant Future Tek shares surge nearly 55% in debut trade; hit upper circuit limit

New Delhi: Shares of Quadrant Future Tek Ltd on Tuesday ended with a sharp premium of nearly 55 per cent against the issue price of Rs 290.

The stock made its debut with a surge of 28.96 per cent at Rs 374 on the BSE. Shares of the firm zoomed 54.74 per cent to settle at Rs 448.75 apiece -- the upper circuit limit.

On the NSE, it climbed 27.58 per cent to Rs 370 in opening trade. The stock ended at Rs 444 each -- its upper circuit limit, reflecting a jump of 53.10 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,795 crore.

In terms of volume, 15.38 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 146.76 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE during the day.

The initial public offer of Quadrant Future Tek Ltd received 185.82 times subscription on the final day of share sale on Thursday, mirroring strong investor participation.

The initial share sale had a price band of Rs 275-290 per share.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 290 crore with no offer of sale component.

The net proceeds from its fresh issuance will be used to fund the long-term working capital requirements.

IPO proceeds will also be used towards capital expenditures on the development of the electronic interlocking system, debt repayment and the balance for general corporate purposes.

Quadrant is a research-oriented company, engaged in developing new-generation train control and signalling systems under the KAVACH project of the Indian Railways that offers the highest level of safety and reliability to rail passengers.

It also possesses a speciality cable manufacturing facility with an electron beam irradiation centre. The cables manufactured by the Mohali-based firm are used in railways rolling stock and Naval (defence) industry.

For the speciality cable division, the company had an installed capacity of 1,887.60 metric tonnes as of September 30, 2024.