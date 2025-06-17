Quadria Group announces HealthQuad Fund III with USD 300 mn corpus

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Private equity firm Quadria Group on Tuesday announced the launch of HealthQuad Fund III, with a target corpus of USD 200 million and a USD 100 million in greenshoe option.

HealthQuad Fund III succeeds Funds I and II, which have supported over 18 healthcare companies, including Qure.ai, Medikabazaar, THB, Wysa, Ekincare, Redcliffe Labs, GoApptiv, and Strand Life Sciences.

Quadria Group is aiming to raise USD 300 million (about Rs 2,550 crore) for its HealthQuad Fund III.

Quadria Group has retained a large part of the existing investment and investment committee team members, who will continue to be involved in the existing portfolio investments, a company statement said.

It will also add more people to its investing, operating and clinical team.

"India presents one of the world’s most compelling healthcare investment opportunities, driven by growing demand, digital acceleration, and underserved segments across primary, diagnostic, and chronic care.

"With the full ownership of Fund III and expanded leadership, we are better positioned than ever to deliver cross-regional value for our portfolio companies, across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the GCC, creating an unparalleled platform for health innovation," Amit Varma, co-founder and Investment Committee member, HealthQuad, said.