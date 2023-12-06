Qualcomm announces support for India's NavIC L1 signals in select chipset

Bengaluru, Nov 6 (PTI) Chip maker Qualcomm Technologies Inc on Wednesday announced their support for India's navigation satellite system NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) in select commercial chipset platforms across the company's upcoming portfolio.

Advertisment

The company also said they would continue their work with the Indian Space Research Organisation to accelerate NavIC's adoption which will enhance geolocation capabilities and overall robustness of mobile, automative and Internet of Things solutions in the region.

"We're pleased to enhance our commitment to India by enabling support for the newly launched NavIC L1 signals in our chipset platforms. We continue our work with ISRO to further accelerate NavIC's adoption and to enable more advanced geolocation applications with the latest NavIC technologies," said Francesco Grilli, Vice President, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

A company release said they would achieve this with the backing of engineering talent in India.

Director of Satellite Navigation Programme Office at ISRO headquarters Manish Saxena was quoted as saying in the statement that NavIC is a significant step towards using space technology for national development and that ISRO is proud to see the increasing adoption of NavIC and is eager to bring the benefits of this indigenous solution to all users.

"The L1 signals will be a critical next step by enabling better performance of location-based services in the consumer segment. ISRO appreciates Qualcomm Technologies for enabling NavIC L1 on its upcoming mobile platforms thereby accelerating its adoption," Saxena said. PTI RS SDP ANE