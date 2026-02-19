Qualcomm commits Rs 90 crore to support Anusandhan National Research Foundation research programs

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Chip company Qualcomm Technologies has committed Rs 90 crore over the next five years to support research programmes in India that will be jointly identified by the company and Anusandhan National Research Foundation, the US-based firm said on Thursday.

Under the strategic collaboration, Qualcomm Technologies plans to strengthen Indiaâs research infrastructure to enhance the nation's research capabilities in science, engineering, and next-gen technologies.

"Qualcomm Technologies will contribute up to Rs 90 crore over the next five years to support ANRFâs mission-driven research programs. These programmes will be jointly identified and selected through ANRF's established evaluation and governance frameworks in priority technology areas, including AI systems, advanced wireless technologies and next-generation computing," the company said in a statement.

Durga Malladi, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Technology Planning, Edge Solutions & Data Center Qualcomm Technologies said that the company believes in sustained investment in research is fundamental to building long-term innovation leadership.

"Our collaboration with ANRF reinforces our commitment to India's research ecosystem, supporting mission-driven programs that translate cutting-edge science into real-world impact. Together, we aim to empower researchers, accelerate next-generation technologies, and contribute meaningfully to Indiaâs journey as a global innovation hub," Malladi said.

Qualcomm India President Savi Soin said that India has the talent, scale, and ambition to lead the next wave of global technological innovation. PTI PRS MR