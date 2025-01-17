Qualcomm, MapmyIndia ink pact to drive 'Make in India' solutions for auto sector

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Qualcomm Technologies and MapmyIndia on Friday announced a technology collaboration in a bid to support the 'Make in India' initiative for the automotive sector.

Combining Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions with MapmyIndia's expertise, the two will deliver automotive connectivity solutions and connected services for the four-wheeler (4W) and two-wheeler (2W) segments domestically and for global automakers.

"As part of the companies' work, MapmyIndia will utilise Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platform to develop telematics solutions tailored to the needs of Indian automakers," according to a release.

The release further said that MapmyIndia solutions will enable OEMs to offer high-quality yet affordable connectivity in mid-tier and low-tier vehicles, prioritising safety and convenience for the mass market.

MapmyIndia will integrate Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Services with its MAPPLS automotive services to create a software-defined vehicle framework, driving device and cloud services for two- and four-wheelers and commercial vehicles that utilise Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions.

The single platform and common interface is aimed at helping manage device, data, maps, navigation and services.

With this integrated solution, MapmyIndia will scale, customise and bring the necessary applications and application programming interfaces (APIs) to enhance the end-to-end services experience, ensuring that each user benefits from a personalised and intuitive interaction tailored to the specific needs and preferences. PTI MBI HVA HVA