Qualcomm to enter sub-Rs 10k smartphone segment with Xiaomi's made in India 5G handset

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Chipset company Qualcomm and Chinese mobile device maker Xiaomi have partnered to launch 5G smartphones in the under-Rs 10,000 price range, according to company officials.

While speaking with PTI at the India Mobile Congress 2024, Qualcomm India, Senior Vice President and President, Savi Soin said that the partnership for Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 is initially limited to Xiaomi and will be opened for the rest of the players later.

"We worked with Xiaomi and addressed a gap in the Indian smartphone ecosystem where below Rs 10,000 it was difficult to assume a 5G device. Qualcomm is all about premium experiences where we are trying to bring those premium experiences in devices that are less than Rs 10,000," he said.

Soin said Qualcomm is open for all kinds of partnerships but initially it will work to make Xiaomi's product successful.

"India is the largest market and the largest opportunity given the way 5G penetration exists in India. I think we are very focused on making this partnership successful in India. Once it is successful, you will see us launching devices across the globe," Soin said.

While some of the smartphones with Qualcomm chipsets are available for less than Rs 10,000, Soin said that those devices are older whose prices have come down because of offers.

"This is the first time a 5G smartphone will be priced less than Rs 10,000 apiece at the time of launch," he said.

Xiaomi India, President, Muralikrishnan B said that the company will launch "made in India" Redmi A4 5G smartphone by end of this year with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform by the end of the year.

Redmi A4 5G will be the first smartphone priced under Rs 10,000 with Qualcomm chipset.

"As a result of our efforts and some others’, the 5G contribution in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 segment, which was only 5 per cent in the beginning of 2023, is over 70 per cent now. In partnership with Qualcomm, we expect to create the same magic in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment with Redmi A4 5G which is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform," Muralikrishnan said.

He said that Xiaomi will target users who want to upgrade from a feature phone to a 5G phone and there is no compromise in their experience.

"To start with we will make it (Redmi A4 5G) available in India first. It will be a made-in-India smartphone," Muralikrishnan said.