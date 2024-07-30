Qualcomm unveils India-specific chip to democratise 5G, claims to bring 5G smartphone under Rs 8,000

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) In a bid to make 5G more affordable and accessible in India, American chipmaker Qualcomm on Tuesday launched the Snapdragon 4S Gen 2 chipset and said it will bring down 5G smartphone price to Rs 8,000 and less.

Designed for entry-level handsets, the Snapdragon 4S Gen 2 mobile platform claims to make 5G accessible to over 600 million smartphone users in India.

The chipset will bring gigabit 5G smartphone prices below USD 99 (about Rs 8,290), Qualcomm officials said during the "Snapdragon for India" event here.

According to IDC data, the lowest-priced 5G smartphone in India currently retails for Rs 9,999.

The chipset will initially be adopted by major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Xiaomi and its other brands, with the first commercial device expected to be announced before the end of the year, it said.

Qualcomm said discussions with other established and new OEMs are underway, and will be announced soon.

"Access to 5G will be a key factor towards furthering India’s journey of digital transformation and securing its presence as a global player. With the 5G rollout in India a success, our vision is to make sure every Indian can enjoy its benefits with affordable devices," Savi Soin, President, Qualcomm India, said.

He said the company aims to provide affordable 5G solutions to bring seamless connectivity to the remotest areas.

"5G can bridge the digital divide, empowering Indians with crucial tools and services in education, government services, healthcare, and payments more reliably and securely, as well as drive India's Made in India agenda. Snapdragon 4S Gen 2 is a key step in strengthening India's 5G landscape and democratizing connectivity," he said.

Soin further said the chipset has been designed and developed in India, for India.

Keeping the "India-first" aspect in mind, Soin stated that Qualcomm aims to ensure technology is accessible to all.

The chipmaker also unveiled the Snapdragon X Series compute lineup for the Indian Market, after the global launch of Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus with Microsoft Copilot+.

It has collaborated with major PC OEMs like Asus, Acer, Dell, HP and Lenovo to launch AI PCs with its Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors.

"The Snapdragon X Series-powered Copilot+ PCs are the ideal platforms for unlocking the full potential of next-gen AI apps for PCs. We are excited to bring this innovation to a young nation like India with millions of users wanting to enhance their productivity and support their creativity.

"The Snapdragon X Series is the start of a worldwide movement towards intelligent computing," said Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Compute and Gaming, Qualcomm Technologies. PTI ANK DRR