Quality Care India plans to invest Rs 600 crore to set up healthcare facility in Nagpur

Nagpur, Feb 21 (PTI) Healthcare provider Quality Care India Limited is planning to invest approximately Rs 600 crore to create a future-ready healthcare facility here.

Quality Care India Ltd, one of India's leading healthcare platforms, has received the letter of acceptance (LoA) for the development of a 350+ bed multi-speciality hospital in Nagpur, marking a significant milestone in strengthening healthcare infrastructure in Maharashtra and Central India, the healthcare firm said in a release. The LoA was exchanged between Maha-Metro and Quality Care India in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during the Advantage Vidarbha event in Nagpur.

The proposed Care hospital will be developed on Maha-Metro land near Kasturchand Park Metro Station in Nagpur, a key urban and transit hub in the city, the release said.

As part of the project, Quality Care India Limited will invest approximately Rs 600 crore towards hospital development, creating a future-ready healthcare facility designed to serve both Nagpur and the surrounding regions, it added.

"This project reflects the growing importance of structured public-private partnerships in building healthcare systems that are accessible, integrated, and sustainable. By aligning healthcare infrastructure with urban development, we can create scalable models that deliver high-quality care beyond metros.

"For cities like Nagpur, such collaborations are critical to strengthening regional healthcare capacity and addressing the long-term needs of Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets," Quality Care India Group Managing Director Varun Khanna said.

The hospital is expected to become operational in a phased manner and is anticipated to create over 1,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities, while strengthening Vidarbha as a regional healthcare destination.

It will feature specialised centres of excellence across cardiac sciences, oncology, Gastroenterology, trauma care and neurosciences, bringing advanced medical care closer to patients in Central India. PTI CLS BAL BAL