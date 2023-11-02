Quality Council of India signs pact with African Organisation for Standardisation

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) A bilateral agreement between QCI (Quality Council of India) and African Organisation for Standardisation (ARSO) was inked to strengthen trade relations and harmonise standards, enhancing the global trade landscape, an official statement said on Thursday.

It said that ONDC (open network for digital commerce) identified QCI to assess the digital readiness of entities to understand their readiness to seamlessly onboard on the seller app in the ONDC Network.

QCI hosted the International Convention on Sustainable Trade and Standards here.

