Quality Council of India to train youth under 'Gunvatta Gurukul' initiative

*The Quality Council of India (QCI) on Wednesday inaugurated "Gunvatta Gurukul", an initiative to produce a cadre of young professionals by training them under an 8-week programme.

Advertisment

The inauguration of the training centre was held here.

Students of Gunvatta Gurukul will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 during the training period and top performers will gain the opportunity to be employed with QCI and associated bodies at the end of the training.

The youth will be trained around the year in eight-week batches comprising around 100 students each.

Advertisment

Some of them may be absorbed by QCI post training. Most of the trainees in the maiden batch are graduates with 0-2 years of work experience.

* * * * * Infosys partners with Bank of Commerce for banking transformatio.

* Infosys on Wednesday said it has collaborated with one of the fast-growing universal banks in the Philippines, Bank of Commerce, for its core banking transformation.

Advertisment

The affiliate of the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) group will be deploying Infosys Finacle Suite for the transformation, replacing Bank of Commerce's legacy platform to help the bank operate better and keep pace with evolving market expectations, the company said in a statement.

Infosys said it has been present in the Philippines for two decades.

"With Finacle's proven suite of solutions, we are confident that the bank will be able to achieve a client-focused banking platform, aligned with the bank's strategic business and technology requirements," Infosys Finacle Senior Vice President & Global Head of Sales Venkatramana Gosavi said. PTI RSN GRJ GRJ SHW MR