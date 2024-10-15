Quality, safety are cultural edifices of company: Nestle CMD

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Quality and safety are two cultural edifices of the company, which are very important for making quality products, said Nestle Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan on Tuesday.

While speaking at a session at the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM), Nestle CMD said the business is a consequence of safety and quality, and its continuity like anecdotes and the storytelling within the organisation is extremely important.

"There is no Jugaad in quality, either you get it right or you get it wrong. There is no half a house there," he said in a panel discussion on "Innovative India for Global Reach".

"So, quality and safety are two cultural edifices of the company, which are very important every meeting of mind, irrespective of whether it's a business meeting, a process meeting environment, begins with a statement on safety, and we put down there what is the safety record," Narayanan added.

The outgoing Nestle CMD also said that compliance is extremely important.

While referring to the Maggi crisis in India, he said, "Quality and safety come to your rescue. It is your kavach. It is your armour".

"In crisis, about 10 years ago, we faced an existential crisis with this Maggi. People attribute all kinds of magical powers to me as the chairman of the company. That's all rubbish. What helped the company was a strong backbone of quality," he said. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL