Quant MF sells HEG shares worth Rs 421 crore

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Quant Mutual Fund on Friday sold shares of HEG for Rs 421 crore through open market transactions.

A total of 18.62 lakh shares of HEG were sold by Quant Mutual Fund (MF) through two separate bulk deals on the BSE and NSE.

As per the data, Quant MF offloaded 9.5 lakh shares of HEG (Hindustan Electro Graphites) on the BSE and disposed of 9.12 lakh scrips on the NSE.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 2,260 per piece on both the bourses, taking the deal value to Rs 420.86 crore.

Details of the buyers of HEG shares could not be ascertained.

The scrip of HEG rose 0.73 per cent to close at Rs 2,264.30 apiece on the BSE, while company's shares gained 0.58 per cent to settle at Rs 2,261.50 per piece on the NSE.

In a separate bulk deal on the NSE, Premji Invest offloaded 29.41 lakh shares of Medplus Health Services for Rs 200 crore through an open market transaction.

Premji Invest through its affiliate PI Opportunities Fund - I sold shares of Medplus Health Services.

As per the data on the exchange, PI Opportunities Fund - I disposed of shares of Medplus at an average price of Rs 680, taking the deal value to Rs 199.99 crore.

Details of the buyers of Medplus shares could not be identified.

On Friday, shares of Medplus Health Services slipped 2.88 per cent to end at Rs 670 apiece on the NSE. PTI HG HG BAL BAL