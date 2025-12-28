Quantum Valley in Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh launches Quantum Policy with generous grants

Amaravati, Dec 28 (PTI) Just as his unique announcement of a Rs 100 crore reward for any Andhraite who wins a Nobel Prize in Quantum Computing creates a buzz, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled a landmark quantum computing policy aimed at positioning the state as a global hub for advanced technologies.

The initiative, centered around the Quantum Valley in Amaravati, includes grants of up to Rs 30 lakh, seed funding of Rs 1 crore, and up to 75 per cent reimbursement for patent filing, along with operational and market-readiness support for startups.

As part of the policy, companies can access go-to-market support of up to Rs 5 crore, rental subsidies for up to 20 employees, and subsidized access to quantum and high-performance computing infrastructure.

Naidu last week announced a Rs 100 crore reward for any Andhraite who wins a Nobel Prize in quantum computing, a move aimed at inspiring Gen Z talent. The announcement has generated excitement among the aspirational Gen Z, who are increasingly looking to build careers in frontier technologies.

Known for his visionary leadership and widely credited for accelerating India's IT revolution, Andhra's 'CEO Chief Minister' has now set his sights on quantum computing. He is betting big on transforming the future of Amaravati, the state's young greenfield capital, by turning it into a global hub for advanced technologies.

As the first state in India to aggressively explore quantum space, Andhra Pradesh is not only discussing quantum science but is also reshaping its policies to open up a wide spectrum of opportunities in the sector. Under Naidu's leadership, the government is working on a three-phase mission to position Andhra Pradesh as a global leader by 2030.

The three-phase strategy will build a talent pipeline through education and teacher training, develop testing and benchmarking infrastructure, and incubate industry pilots.

The plan includes building strong fundamentals among students in advanced computing, creating an education ecosystem by training teachers, and developing robust infrastructure for testing and benchmarking quantum systems, while also serving as an incubator for industry pilots.

While many states are still focused on traditional job creation models, Naidu has already taken a leap into the knowledge economy. Aligning with this forward-looking vision, the Andhra Pradesh government has introduced a comprehensive incentive package under the AP Quantum Computing Policy 2025-30 to support startups working in quantum technology and other deep-tech areas. The policy recognises the high costs and long development cycles in the field and focuses on early funding, operational support, and market readiness.

Startups can access grants of up to Rs 30 lakh, including a matching component with the National Quantum Mission, along with equity-based seed funding of up to Rs 1 crore to help them move from proof-of-concept to pilot-ready products. For companies ready to scale, the state is offering go-to-market support of up to Rs 5 crore to aid deployment, customer acquisition, and expansion into domestic and global markets.

To reduce early operational pressure, the policy provides a 100 per cent rental subsidy for workstations for up to 20 employees in designated areas. It also ensures subsidised or free access to quantum and high-performance computing infrastructure, allowing startups to develop and test algorithms without heavy capital expenses. The policy further supports innovation and global exposure through 75 per cent reimbursement on patent filing costs and financial assistance for participating in major technology events in India and abroad.

Emphasising the strategic vision behind the initiative, Chief Minister Naidu said, "Quantum technologies will shape the next era of global computing, manufacturing, and national competitiveness. Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself early to be a serious contributor to this transformation. Through the Quantum Valley in Amaravati, we are building a world-class ecosystem that brings together talent, research, and industry - enabling global companies to innovate at scale while creating high-value, future-ready jobs for our youth within the state." The policy reflects Andhra Pradesh's ambition to create a startup-friendly quantum ecosystem from ideation to market scale, making the sta pioneer in India's quantum computing landscape.