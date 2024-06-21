Quarrying equipment manufacturer Propel Industries signs pact with UK-based Omega Crusher

Chennai, Jun 21 (PTI) Coimbatore-based Propel Industries, manufacturer of crushing, screening, and washing equipment for the mining, quarrying, and recycling industries, has formed a strategic partnership with Northern Ireland-based Omega Crushing and Screening aimed at developing a new range of products and incorporating latest technologies.

The collaboration between the two entities would help deliver cutting-edge solutions in the global crushing and screening markets.

The partnership is poised to enhance product development and accelerate the introduction of the state-of-the-art crushing and screening solutions by uniting the technical expertise and market knowledge of both companies, Propel Industries said in a company statement here on Friday.

The joint efforts would focus on developing a new range of products that incorporate latest technologies in crushing and screening, including eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Commenting on the partnership with Omega Crushing and Screening, Propel Industries Managing Director Senthil Kumar Varadharajan said, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone for us, as we combine our strengths to drive innovation and growth in the global crushing and screening industry. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in product quality and customer satisfaction." The distribution networks of Propel Industries and Omega Crushing and Screening would be leveraged to expand the market reach of both brands and facilitate better access to emerging markets, the company said.

"This partnership represents a perfect synergy of our capabilities and ambitions. By working closely with Propel, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional value to our customers worldwide," Omega Crushing and Screening Sales Director Colin Daly said.

The factory of Omega Crushing and Screening in Northern Ireland would serve as a parts hub for serving the European and American markets for both Propel Industries and Omega Crushing. This would provide customers with reliable maintenance and quick access to replacement parts, ensuring the longevity and optimal performance of their equipment, the company statement said.