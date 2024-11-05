Qubehealth raises undisclosed amount from Unicorn India Ventures, CanBank

*Qubehealth raises an undisclosed amount from Unicorn India Ventures, CanBank Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Healthcare payments company Qubehealth on Tuesday said it raised funds from Unicorn India Ventures and CanBank VC as part of its pre-Series A round.

The amount of fundraising was not disclosed.

The city-based company is aiming to raise up to USD 9 million or about Rs 75 crore in the Series-A round at a valuation of Rs 270 crore, as per a statement.

***** *Veefin acquires 50 pc stake in Singapore-based GenAI company Walnut Veefin, a working capital finance platform, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in Singapore-based GenAI company Walnut for an undisclosed sum.

This is the fourth acquisition by Veefin Group this year and the acquisition will aid its clients convert complex and vast amounts of unstructured data into insights delivered with speed and accuracy, as per a statement.

**** *Bandhan Group buys IT company Genisys Financial services-focused Bandhan Group on Tuesday announced the acquisition of information technology and business process services company Genisys for an undisclosed sum.

The deal marks the entry of Bandhan group, which also runs a private sector bank, into the technology sector, as per a statement.