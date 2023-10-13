Qubik Infra bags Rs 105 crore order to build psychiatric hospital in Goa

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Qubik Infra on Friday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 105 crore to build a psychiatric hospital at Goa Medical College in Bambolim.

Advertisment

The new project has been approved by Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (GSIDC) and will be completed by the year-end, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

"The project, worth approximately Rs 105 crore... is set to welcome those in need of rehabilitation from different parts of the country by 2024," Qubik Infra Chief Executive Officer Nikhil Jain said.

Qubik Infra works on projects involving building of roads, tunnels, and bridges. PTI SID TRB TRB