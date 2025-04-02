Quess Corp announces leadership for demerged entities

Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Business services provider Quess Corp on Wednesday announced the appointment of the new board and leadership teams for Digitide Solutions and Bluspring Enterprises.

The move comes following the demerger of the company.

Guruprasad Srinivasan was appointed as the CEO and a member of the founding team at Quess Corp, while Gurmeet Chahal was appointed as the CEO of Digitide Solutions.

Kamal Pal Hoda was elevated as the CEO of Bluspring Enterprises from his current role as the Group CFO of Quess Corp.

"This marks a pivotal milestone in Quess Corp evolution. The establishment of Bluspring and Digitide as independent entities enables sharper strategic focus, optimized capital allocation, and accelerated innovation.

"Each company now has the agility to scale rapidly, develop specialised capabilities, and seize new market opportunities. We have three able leaders in Srinivasan for Quess, Hoda for Bluspring and Chahal at Digitide, who bring deep industry expertise," Quess Corp founder and executive chairman Ajit Isaac added.

Quess Corp, after securing the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval, has transformed into three public entities.