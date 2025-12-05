Quess Corp elevates Lohit Bhatia to CEO

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) Staffing company Quess Corp on Friday announced the elevation of Lohit Bhatia to CEO, effective January 1, 2026.

Bhatia currently holds the position of President - India and Global Operations, Quess Corp said in a statement.

He will work closely with Executive Director Guruprasad Srinivasan to advance the company's strategic vision of becoming a global leader in staffing solutions.

"Bhatia has been a cornerstone of Quess Corp's growth for the past 15 years, driving our scale to over 4.8 lakh associates and shaping our leadership position in India's staffing industry.

"His experience across domestic and global operations, along with his contributions as a three-term President of the Indian Staffing Federation, reflects his stature as a seasoned industry leader. As CEO, he will guide Quess through its digital evolution and accelerate our journey towards global leadership," Guruprasad Srinivasan, Executive Director of Quess Corp, said.

Bhatia said, "With India's new labour codes accelerating formalisation, Quess stands at a powerful inflection point in its journey toward global leadership. I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at this moment of national and organisational transformation." PTI SM SHW