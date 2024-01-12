­Quess Corp inks pact with Gujarat Technical University for skill development, employment generation

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Business solutions provider Quess Corp on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the Gujarat Technical University (GTU) for skill development and employment generation in the state.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to contribute to the forecast, development, and identification of programmes to meet the skill requirement of the state, contributing to the increased investments and Gujarat's Sustainable Vision for 2030, Quess Corp said in a statement.

Under the MoU, Quess Corp will operate the Center of Excellence (COE) at multiple locations and establish a framework to forecast the demands in technology and industry areas, based on supply from formal education and similar ecosystems.

The focus would be on services of skill assessment, employment enablement, entrepreneurship development programme, and technology integration to bridge the skill gap of the employee in line with the industry requirement.

"This is also how our government, industry, and academia can come together to bridge the skill gap and create a talent pool that is ready to meet the growing demands.

"Through the Center of Excellence, skill assessment, and employment enablement programmes, we aim to empower students with marketable skills and connect them with the right job opportunities within Gujarat's thriving industrial ecosystem," Quess Corp ED and CEO Guruprasad Srinivasan added. PTI SM HVA