Quess Corp Q3 PAT rises 32 pc at Rs 55.09 crore

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Staffing and workforce solutions provider Quess Corp reported a 32 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.09 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 41.72 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Quess Corp said in a regulatory filing late last evening.

Revenue from operations of the company witnessed 2.22 per cent decline during the quarter under review at Rs 3,929.70 crore compared to Rs 4,019.12 crores in the same period of last year.

"Our improved profitability mix was driven by our focus on high margin businesses, Professional Staffing - led by tech and niche skills, and our Overseas vertical. These segments delivered robust EBITDA growth of 42 per cent and 26 per cent YoY, respectively, resulting in an overall margin expansion of 47 bps YoY. Additionally, the board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share," Quess Corp CEO Lohit Bhatia added.

Shares of the company on Thursday closed at Rs 204.10, up 0.96 per cent on BSE.