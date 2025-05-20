Quess Corp Q4 adjusted PAT post demerger grows to Rs 63 crore

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Staffing and workforce solutions provider Quess Corp has reported growth in adjusted PAT post demerger to Rs 63 crore in the January-March quarter.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm in March this year received NCLT approval for the demerger of its diversified businesses into three different entities.

As a result, Quess Corp spun off Digitide Solutions and Bluspring Enterprises as separate entities.

The company posted an adjusted PAT of Rs 42 crore in Q4 of FY24.

Revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 increased 3.7 per cent to Rs 3,656.4 crore, from Rs 3,536.9 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the full fiscal year 2024-25, adjusted PAT (profit after tax) in FY25 grew 54.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 210 crore.

FY25 revenue from operations saw a 9.2 per cent increase to Rs 14,967 crore.

"Professional Staffing had an outstanding year with EBITDA growth of 42 per cent Y-o-Y driven by niche tech roles, and (we) will shortly be launching our GCC-as-a-service to augment our capabilities.

"General Staffing experienced a drop in revenue due to macro headwinds and ramp-down in the NBFC segment, the base is now reset to grow at market-leading growth rates for FY26. In the Overseas Staffing business, the Middle East recorded the highest ever revenue and EBIDTA growth, while Singapore continues to face headwinds," ED and Group CEO Guruprasad Srinivasan said.

The demerger, he added, has enabled sharper focus, which should result in greater market penetration and cost optimisation for the company, making it "ready to deliver an ROE (Return on Equity)of 20 per cent to shareholders".

Quess Corp's employee count at the end of FY25 stood at 4,59,357.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6/share and a new dividend policy of distributing up to 75 per cent of the free cash flow. Shares of Quess Corp settled 9.38 per cent lower at Rs 338.55 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday. PTI ANK DR