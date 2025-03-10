Quest Global acquires Alpha-Numero Technology Solutions

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Quest Global on Monday announced the acquisition of US-based VLSI design company Alpha-Numero Technology Solutions.

Irvine, CA-headquartered Alpha-Numero employs over 150 engineers globally. Its research and development centres are in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Endicott, according to a release.

The release, however, did not divulge the financial details of the acquisition.

Alpha-Numero is known for avionic design and verification solutions, with long-standing relationships in the aerospace, hi-tech, and automotive industries.

"This investment in Alpha-Numero demonstrates Quest Global’s commitment to strengthening its semiconductor offerings and expanding its mission and safety-critical solutions for its clients," the release added. PTI MBI MR