Quick-commerce, food-delivery firms register massive order surge on New Year's Eve

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Food delivery and quick commerce platforms like Zomato, Blinkit and Swiggy Food and Instamart witnessed a massive order surge on New Year's Eve, said senior industry executives.

Advertisment

The top executives posted regular updates on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) informing about the order trends on New Year's Eve on Sunday.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared that the food delivery platform delivered almost as many orders on New Year's Eve (NYE) 2023 as it did on NYE 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20 combined.

"Fun fact: We've delivered almost as many orders on NYE 23 as we did on NYE 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 combined. Excited about the future!" Goyal posted on X.

Advertisment

Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Zomato-owned quick commerce delivery platform Blinkit, stated in a post on Sunday evening that it logged the highest-ever orders in a day and orders per minute.

In a post on X, Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor informed: "NYE '24 broke all records across Swiggy Food and Instamart! With the team at the stroke of midnight - could not be happier!" In another post, he shared that the orders per minute on Swiggy Instamart surpassed their previous high registered on the World Cup Finals day.

"The orders per minute (OPM) on Swiggy Instamart is the highest we have seen so far. It's surpassed our previous high during the WC Finals by 1.6x," Kapoor said. PTI RSN SHW