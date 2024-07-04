Quick Heal partners with NewJaisa to enable digital security in refurbished electronics

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Global cybersecurity firm Quick Heal on Thursday said it has partnered with D2C refurbished electronics brand NewJaisa Technologies to bridge the cybersecurity gap in the refurbished electronics market.

This collaboration will see Quick Heal's solution Total Security pre-installed on all NewJaisa refurbished laptops and desktops, according to a company statement.

"With projections indicating significant growth in this sector, particularly in India, it is imperative that we provide robust security solutions across all segments of the device market. By integrating our Total Security solution into NewJaisa's refurbished products, we are ensuring comprehensive protection for a broader range of consumers," said Vishal Salvi, Chief Executive Officer at Quick Heal Technologies.

"This partnership not only strengthens our market position but also addresses critical security concerns in the refurbished electronics sector, potentially opening new avenues for market growth," said Vishesh Handa, CEO of NewJaisa Technologies.

Shares of Quick Heal settled at Rs 519.50 apiece on Thursday at BSE, down 0.25 per cent from the previous close. NewJaisa shares settled at Rs 123 apiece on NSE, down 2.54 per cent from the previous close. PTI ANK ANK MR