Quick Heal Tech warns users to stay vigilant as cybercriminals target festive fervour

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Quick Heal Technologies, a global cybersecurity solutions provider, has cautioned users about a predictable but devastating rise in cyber scams during the festive season, warning that fraudsters could lay traps via fake booking interfaces and bogus travel package offers, even dole out too-good-to-be-true e-commerce offers to lure bargain hunters over the coming days.

These attacks could manifest in the form of counterfeit ticketing sites, malicious links or UPI payment requests that lead to phishing pages. Fraud instant credit and loan apps that promise ultra-fast approvals are yet another landmine, it said, advising users to steer clear of such fake apps that demand excessive permissions.

Quick Heal Technologies noted the excitement of the season draws people to book passes for pandals, dandiya nights and other festive events online.

It explained that criminals tend to exploit such urgency by setting up counterfeit ticketing sites or sending UPI payment requests that may lead to phishing pages, and consequent draining of accounts or stealing of banking credentials.

Festive calendar, the months from August leading up to December, trigger a spike in activities in India - both on and offline.

For brands, it marks one of the biggest annual opportunities, as cultural celebrations, gifting traditions, lucrative discounts, and consumer appetite for new and seasonal products draw shoppers in droves.

Quick Heal Technologies said that with festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, Diwali, and Christmas now approaching, an increasing number of people are heading to online travel portals such as IRCTC and leading airline websites to book train or flight tickets.

"Identifying this pattern, sophisticated fraudsters are laying traps in the form of convincing fake booking interfaces and bogus travel‐package offers. Victims often discover too late that their personal and payment details have vanished into criminal hands," it said.

At the same time, too-good-to-be-true e-commerce offers lure bargain hunters to cloned websites where hidden malware steals banking credentials, and festive greeting e-cards deliver mobile Trojans that exfiltrate contact lists and intercept OTPs.

"Instant credit and loan apps promising speedy approvals have become another battleground. Once installed, these fake applications demand excessive permissions - access to contacts, SMS messages and more - then spread the scam by messaging victims’ friends and family.

"Even well-meaning users who rely on public Wi-Fi at airports, railway stations or cafés may be caught in man-in-the-middle attacks that hijack their transactions or silently inject malicious code," Quick Heal Technologies said in a release.

It advised users to safeguard themselves with system patches and anti-virus updates regularly.

"Behind nearly every successful attack lies a simple vulnerability: outdated software. During the holiday rush, it's common to postpone anti-virus updates and operating-system patches, leaving doors wide open for drive-by downloads and banking Trojans," it said.

Quick Heal Technologies has urged users, from festive planners to corporate holiday hosts, to treat online transactions with the same care they would a physical wallet.

Festive inboxes often overflow with tempting ‘lightning deals', yet the most dazzling messages can be Trojan firecrackers, according to Sneha Katkar, Head of Product Strategy at Quick Heal Technologies.

"When uncertainty lingers, bypass embedded links altogether by opening the brand's official app or typing its address yourself," Katkar said.