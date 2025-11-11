QuickShift raises Rs 22 crore in funding led by Atomic Capital

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) D2C full-stack fulfillment service provider QuickShift on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 22 crore in a pre-series A funding round led by Atomic Capital.

The fresh capital will be directed toward developing Quickshift’s AI-driven fulfillment platform to streamline intricate operations and enable real-time decision-making for businesses, improving omni-channel initiatives, and boosting leadership and operational strength to accelerate growth and customer acquisition.

The funds will also facilitate expansion into key regions across North and South India, the company said in a statement.

QuickShift currently handles over 3 lakh B2C shipments, 7 lakh marketplace orders, and 5,000 quick commerce PO replenishments per month, serving over 100 D2C and enterprise brands across categories.

The Pune-headquartered firm has new centres coming up in Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Indore.