Quota-based duty concessions on apples from US; farmers fully protected: Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) India has granted a quota-based duty concession to the US on apples under the interim trade pact, while fully protecting domestic apple growers, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

India has imposed a minimum import price (MIP) of Rs 80 per kg and an import duty of 25 per cent on apples from the US under the proposed India-US trade pact, which is expected to be signed by mid-March.

This effectively means apples priced below Rs 100 per kg cannot be imported into the country from the US.

At present, imported apples attract a 50 per cent import duty with an MIP of Rs 50 per kg, effectively barring imports of apples priced below Rs 75 per kg.

"Our apple farmers are fully protected, and there is no need to worry," Goyal told reporters here.

India imports about six lakh tonnes of apples every year, including from the US. The country meets its requirements from imported apples.

He also said that several Indian goods, including agricultural products, will attract zero reciprocal tariffs in the US under the interim trade pact.

Certain Indian fruits, vegetables, tea, and coffee will also have zero reciprocal tariff in the US, he said, adding India has not given any duty concessions on any dairy product, sugar, or millets to America.

Goyal added that the agreement will not hurt the interests of farmers, MSMEs, handicrafts, and handlooms "in any way".

He further said India has granted duty concessions to the US in sectors like alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, and medical devices.

India will also get zero reciprocal tariff in certain auto, aircraft parts in the US under the trade pact.