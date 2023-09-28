QuriousBit raises USD 2 million

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Casual puzzle gaming studio QuriousBit has raised USD 2 million (around Rs 16.63 crore) in a funding round led by Lumikai VC fund.

Other investors in the recent funding round include General Catalyst, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

QuriousBit was founded by former PlaySimple Games senior executives Ramakrishna Reddy Y L and Shubham Joshi.

"Our aim is to build a world class gaming studio based out of India, entertaining global audiences. Lumikai and General Catalyst partnering with us in this journey positions us well to achieve it," QuriousBit Founder Ramakrishna Reddy Y L said.

The company aims to utilise the funds from this seed round to build innovative games and curate a team for the casual mobile gaming studio.

*** DecorTwist raises Rs 2 crore from Adhvith Dhuddu * Home decor brand DecorTwist has raised USD 250,000 (about Rs 2 crore) in a funding round from angel investor Adhvith Dhuddu, the company said on Wednesday.

Delhi-NCR-based DecorTwist was co-founded by Anupam Rajey and Nidhi Bajpai in March 2022.

The funds raised in this round will be strategically utilised in product line expansion, marketing outreach and to facilitate growth in the B2B segment, the company founders said. PTI GRJ SHW