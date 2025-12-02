R Chander assumes charge as LIC managing director

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Ramakrishnan Chander has been elevated to the position of Managing Director of LIC of India on December 1, 2025.

He was appointed as Managing Director vide Government of India notification dated December 1, 2025, LIC said in a statement.

Chander joined LIC in 1990 as an Assistant Administrative Officer and has held several key positions, including Senior Divisional Manager, Regional Manager for Marketing and Pension & Group Schemes, and Executive Director of LIC's Strategic Business Unit for International Operations, it said.

Prior to his elevation as Managing Director, he served as LIC's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and Executive Director of the Investment (Front Office) Department, it added. PTI DP DP SHW